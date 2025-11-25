Ash cloud from Ethiopia volcano to clear India by 25 Nov evening: IMD

Volcanic ash clouds generated by a major eruption in Ethiopia have drifted across several parts of India over the past 48 hours but are expected to clear the country’s airspace by 7.30 pm today, 25 November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The ash, carried by strong upper-level winds from the Horn of Africa, has already disrupted flight operations in parts of western and northern India and prompted aviation alerts from multiple meteorological centres.

The source of the disturbance is the Hayli Gubbi volcano, a shield volcano located in Ethiopia’s Afar region, which erupted on Sunday. The eruption produced a towering ash plume that reached an altitude of around 14 km (45,000 ft), high enough to enter major international flight corridors. From there, the plume spread eastwards across the Red Sea and over the Arabian Peninsula before curving towards the Indian subcontinent.

“High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India,” the IMD said. Forecast models on Monday and Tuesday indicated the ash’s potential to affect airspace over Gujarat, Delhi–NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana — regions that sit directly under busy air routes linking South Asia with Europe, Africa and West Asia.

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said satellite imagery and dispersion models show the ash clouds now drifting northeastwards towards China, gradually thinning as they move out of Indian airspace. “The ash clouds are moving away from India and will clear by early evening,” he said.