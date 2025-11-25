Volcanic ash from Ethiopia disrupts flights; DGCA issues advisory
The recent fiery eruption of Ethiopia’s HayliGubbi volcano has sent plumes of volcanic ash billowing across the skies, triggering disruptions in global aviation and raising alarms for Indian airspace. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a detailed advisory urging airlines and airports to exercise heightened caution, adapt flight operations, and prepare for possible interruptions.
The HayliGubbi volcano has roared back to life after lying dormant for nearly 10,000 years, unleashing an eruption that is now disrupting aviation across regions.
The advisory highlights the grave risks of volcanic ash — a hidden hazard that can cripple aircraft engines, obscure visibility and foul runways. Airlines have been told to steer clear of all designated ash-affected zones, recalibrate flight plans and routes, adjust fuel strategies, and promptly report any suspected encounters, from engine irregularities to unusual cabin smoke or odours.
Airports, meanwhile, are to inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons for ash contamination and carry out cleaning procedures before resuming normal operations.
Several airlines have already felt the impact. Akasa Air announced the cancellation of flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025, stating that the safety of passengers and crew remains its foremost priority. The airline said its teams continue to assess the evolving situation in line with international aviation safety protocols.
IndiGo also confirmed the cancellation of select flights to the Middle East, tweeting that ash clouds from the HayliGubbi eruption are reportedly drifting toward parts of western India. The airline reassured travelers that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies and is fully prepared with necessary precautions to ensure safe operations.
In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."
Dutch carrier KLM too was forced to cancel its flight from Amsterdam to Delhi, citing the volcanic ash threat.
Air India, while noting the presence of ash clouds over certain regions, said there was no major impact on its flights at present. In a statement, the airline emphasised its constant monitoring of the situation and continuous coordination with its operating crew to ensure passenger safety.
The DGCA has called on all operators to stay vigilant, making continuous use of satellite imagery and meteorological data to track the ash plume’s movement. The advisory reflects the aviation regulator’s commitment to safety, highlighting the intricate measures necessary to navigate the challenges posed by nature’s unpredictable fury.
As the HayliGubbi volcano continues to spew ash into the skies, passengers and airlines alike are reminded that in the realm of aviation, vigilance and prudence soar as high as the planes themselves.
With PTI inputs
