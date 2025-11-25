Volcanic ash from Ethiopia disrupts flights; DGCA issues advisory

The recent fiery eruption of Ethiopia’s HayliGubbi volcano has sent plumes of volcanic ash billowing across the skies, triggering disruptions in global aviation and raising alarms for Indian airspace. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a detailed advisory urging airlines and airports to exercise heightened caution, adapt flight operations, and prepare for possible interruptions.

The HayliGubbi volcano has roared back to life after lying dormant for nearly 10,000 years, unleashing an eruption that is now disrupting aviation across regions.

The advisory highlights the grave risks of volcanic ash — a hidden hazard that can cripple aircraft engines, obscure visibility and foul runways. Airlines have been told to steer clear of all designated ash-affected zones, recalibrate flight plans and routes, adjust fuel strategies, and promptly report any suspected encounters, from engine irregularities to unusual cabin smoke or odours.

Airports, meanwhile, are to inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons for ash contamination and carry out cleaning procedures before resuming normal operations.