Indonesia’s navy detained the MV Star Line on 7 November as it sailed from China to Bangladesh

The ship’s cargo declaration listed 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, an industrial chemical also used in some explosives

Authorities are investigating the validity of the ship’s documents and whether it complied with rules on carrying dangerous goods

The Indonesian navy detained a Bangladesh-bound cargo ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate after a patrol crew found discrepancies during an inspection off Belawan, IANS reported, citing Indonesian news outlet Waspada.id.

Rear Admiral Denny Septiana, who heads the navy’s Regional Command I, said at a press conference on 20 November that the Comoros-flagged MV Star Line had anchored off Belawan to refuel. A naval patrol contacted the ship after noticing it was outside its designated route. An initial inspection prompted a more thorough search.