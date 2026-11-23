Indonesian navy detains Bangladesh-bound ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate
Comoros-flagged MV Star Line was detained off Belawan after a naval inspection found discrepancies in its paperwork and cargo
Indonesia’s navy detained the MV Star Line on 7 November as it sailed from China to Bangladesh
The ship’s cargo declaration listed 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, an industrial chemical also used in some explosives
Authorities are investigating the validity of the ship’s documents and whether it complied with rules on carrying dangerous goods
The Indonesian navy detained a Bangladesh-bound cargo ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate after a patrol crew found discrepancies during an inspection off Belawan, IANS reported, citing Indonesian news outlet Waspada.id.
Rear Admiral Denny Septiana, who heads the navy’s Regional Command I, said at a press conference on 20 November that the Comoros-flagged MV Star Line had anchored off Belawan to refuel. A naval patrol contacted the ship after noticing it was outside its designated route. An initial inspection prompted a more thorough search.
The vessel was travelling from China with 36 containers. According to Septiana, the cargo declaration listed 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate across 15 of them. The chemical is an oxidising agent with industrial applications and is also used in the manufacture of some explosives.
Septiana said the ship’s documents listed an expiry date of 8 October 2027, but their validity status was marked as suspended. Investigators are examining that discrepancy, the legality of the voyage and whether the shipment complied with rules on transporting dangerous goods. The navy said authorities were questioning people connected with the case.
With IANS inputs