US cruise ship suspends world voyage in Cambodia as fuel costs soar amid Iran war
More than 200 passengers face displacement after the Odyssey halts operations amid rising fuel expenses linked to the Iran war
US residential cruise ship Odyssey suspends its voyage in Cambodia amid soaring fuel costs.
Around 200 passengers are told to leave their floating homes as the company seeks to restructure.
Monthly fuel costs per cabin have risen from USD 1,800 to an estimated USD 6,000–8,000 in parts of Asia.
A US cruise ship offering long-term residential voyages around the world has suspended operations in Cambodia due to soaring fuel costs, forcing more than 200 passengers to leave their floating homes.
The Odyssey, operated by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, began a three-year voyage across seven continents two years ago, offering residents a combination of life at sea and global travel.
The company said monthly fuel expenses per cabin, which historically averaged USD 1,800, had risen to an estimated USD 6,000–8,000 in parts of Asia amid the war in Iran.
Villa Vie Residences said it had attempted to contain costs by slowing the ship’s itinerary and spending more time in port, but these measures failed to offset the increase in fuel expenses.
“We have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses,” the company said, adding that passing the full increase on to residents was not a realistic option.
It said its immediate priority was to support residents, crew members and employees while working towards a restructuring.
According to Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, the ship docked on 23 October for a five-day visit. It was scheduled to travel to Vietnam but remained at the Cambodian port on Wednesday.
The Odyssey was carrying 203 passengers from 15 nationalities, most of them Americans, along with 156 crew members. The vessel has a capacity of 650 residents.
Passengers have been instructed to leave the ship, although the status of the crew remains unclear.
The vessel had a confirmed itinerary extending into November 2027. Villa Vie Residences had also planned to introduce a second residential cruise ship in early 2029, but its statement announcing the suspension did not address those plans.