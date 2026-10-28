US cruise ship suspends world voyage in Cambodia as fuel costs soar amid Iran war

US residential cruise ship Odyssey suspends its voyage in Cambodia amid soaring fuel costs.

Around 200 passengers are told to leave their floating homes as the company seeks to restructure.

Monthly fuel costs per cabin have risen from USD 1,800 to an estimated USD 6,000–8,000 in parts of Asia.

A US cruise ship offering long-term residential voyages around the world has suspended operations in Cambodia due to soaring fuel costs, forcing more than 200 passengers to leave their floating homes.

The Odyssey, operated by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, began a three-year voyage across seven continents two years ago, offering residents a combination of life at sea and global travel.

The company said monthly fuel expenses per cabin, which historically averaged USD 1,800, had risen to an estimated USD 6,000–8,000 in parts of Asia amid the war in Iran.

Villa Vie Residences said it had attempted to contain costs by slowing the ship’s itinerary and spending more time in port, but these measures failed to offset the increase in fuel expenses.

“We have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses,” the company said, adding that passing the full increase on to residents was not a realistic option.