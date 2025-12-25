India flags concern over demolition of Hindu deity statue in Thailand–Cambodia conflict

India on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported demolition of a statue of a Hindu deity in an area affected by the ongoing military conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, calling such acts disrespectful and hurtful to religious sentiments worldwide.

The Hindu reported that responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of reports about the destruction of the statue, which was built recently and stood in a zone impacted by the Thai-Cambodia border dispute.

He underscored that Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered across the region and form an integral part of a shared civilisational heritage.