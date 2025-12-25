India flags concern over demolition of Hindu deity statue in Thailand–Cambodia conflict
New Delhi urges restraint, dialogue and respect for shared cultural heritage as border tensions persist
India on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported demolition of a statue of a Hindu deity in an area affected by the ongoing military conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, calling such acts disrespectful and hurtful to religious sentiments worldwide.
The Hindu reported that responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of reports about the destruction of the statue, which was built recently and stood in a zone impacted by the Thai-Cambodia border dispute.
He underscored that Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered across the region and form an integral part of a shared civilisational heritage.
“Irrespective of territorial claims, actions that show disrespect towards religious symbols hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not occur,” he said.
India also reiterated its appeal to both Southeast Asian neighbours to de-escalate tensions and pursue a peaceful resolution to their differences. Mr Jaiswal urged Thailand and Cambodia to return to dialogue and diplomacy, warning against further loss of life as well as damage to property and cultural heritage.
The latest remarks come against the backdrop of renewed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. Fighting first erupted in July, following which both sides agreed to a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. However, hostilities have resurfaced this month, raising concerns about stability in the region.
With agency inputs
