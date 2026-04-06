Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts repeatedly, sending ash 1,100 metres into sky

Mount Semeru in Indonesia erupted multiple times on Monday morning, sending thick columns of ash up to 1,100 metres above its summit, according to the country’s volcanology authorities.

Officials from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation reported that the ash plumes, ranging in colour from white to grey, drifted southwards with moderate intensity. The volcano recorded at least seven eruptions since midnight, with activity beginning at 12:38 a.m. local time and the latest eruption occurring at 9:29 a.m.

The most intense episode was observed at 6:51 a.m., when the ash column reached its highest point of the day.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay outside a five-kilometre radius of the crater. In the southeastern sector, restrictions extend up to 13 kilometres along the Besuk Kobokan river, with warnings that volcanic hazards such as lahars and pyroclastic flows could travel as far as 17 kilometres from the summit.