Indonesia’s vice-president Gibran resigns amid education credentials row
President Prabowo praises his deputy’s decision, with the national assembly set to elect a successor from two nominees
Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned as Indonesia’s vice president following court rulings that his overseas education documents did not meet election requirements
President Prabowo Subianto accepted the resignation, praising Gibran’s contribution during their two years in government
The People’s Consultative Assembly will choose a replacement from two presidential nominees within 60 days
Indonesia’s vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on Thursday following court rulings questioning whether his educational qualifications met election requirements, bringing an end to his tenure amid mounting parliamentary pressure.
Gibran, 39, the son of former president Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation to leaders of the People’s Consultative Assembly at the parliament building in Jakarta. He left without speaking to reporters.
President Prabowo Subianto later announced that he had accepted the resignation “with a heavy heart”, describing his deputy’s decision as an act of courage and responsibility.
Speaking at the presidential palace alongside Gibran and parliamentary leaders, Prabowo said his deputy had chosen to step aside in the wider interests of the country.
“He has been a great help to me, from our election campaign through the past two years of government. Many of our achievements would not have been possible without his contribution,” the president said.
Gibran had offered to resign during a meeting with Prabowo on Tuesday, saying he wanted to prevent a prolonged political controversy. He personally handed his resignation letter to the president the following day.
Court rulings intensify pressure
The resignation followed decisions last month by the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court that documents submitted by Gibran concerning his overseas education did not satisfy election requirements.
Indonesian election law requires presidential and vice-presidential candidates to have completed senior secondary education or an equivalent qualification. Having studied abroad, Gibran was required to submit documentation establishing that his qualifications matched an Indonesian high school diploma.
On Wednesday, 120 lawmakers representing eight political parties submitted a petition to the House leadership, initiating a parliamentary process that could have led to impeachment.
The dispute revived scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding Gibran’s candidacy in the 2024 election.
He was below the minimum candidate age of 40 when Prabowo selected him as his running mate. An October 2023 Constitutional Court ruling created an exception for younger candidates who had served or been elected as regional leaders.
Critics viewed that decision as evidence of conflicts of interest, dynastic privilege and weak political accountability.
Assembly to choose successor
The vacancy will not trigger a fresh public election. Under Indonesia’s Constitution, the People’s Consultative Assembly must elect a replacement within 60 days from two candidates nominated by the president.
Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani said parliamentary leaders would meet immediately to begin the succession process. He appealed for public support to ensure that it proceeded smoothly.
Gibran became the first Indonesian vice president to resign before completing a term since Suharto’s fall and the beginning of democratic reforms in 1998.
Prabowo praised his outgoing deputy’s work, citing visits to 35 provinces and 149 regencies and cities to inspect 303 government projects over the past two years. He also pledged continued personal support for Gibran and his family.
Speaking from his hometown of Solo, Widodo said political office was temporary and that he had reminded his son of that reality.
He said the family would continue supporting Prabowo’s government, particularly programmes serving the wider public.
With PTI inputs