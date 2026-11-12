Indonesia’s vice-president Gibran resigns amid education credentials row

Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned as Indonesia’s vice president following court rulings that his overseas education documents did not meet election requirements

President Prabowo Subianto accepted the resignation, praising Gibran’s contribution during their two years in government

The People’s Consultative Assembly will choose a replacement from two presidential nominees within 60 days

Indonesia’s vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on Thursday following court rulings questioning whether his educational qualifications met election requirements, bringing an end to his tenure amid mounting parliamentary pressure.

Gibran, 39, the son of former president Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation to leaders of the People’s Consultative Assembly at the parliament building in Jakarta. He left without speaking to reporters.

President Prabowo Subianto later announced that he had accepted the resignation “with a heavy heart”, describing his deputy’s decision as an act of courage and responsibility.

Speaking at the presidential palace alongside Gibran and parliamentary leaders, Prabowo said his deputy had chosen to step aside in the wider interests of the country.

“He has been a great help to me, from our election campaign through the past two years of government. Many of our achievements would not have been possible without his contribution,” the president said.

Gibran had offered to resign during a meeting with Prabowo on Tuesday, saying he wanted to prevent a prolonged political controversy. He personally handed his resignation letter to the president the following day.