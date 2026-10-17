VW, Ford, Tesla batteries linked to deforestation of indigenous lands in Indonesia

Mines linked to the battery supply chains of major carmakers are associated with widespread rainforest loss in Indonesia, an investigation finds.

Satellite analysis links nickel mining in Sulawesi to deforestation in lands inhabited by the indigenous Tolaki people.

Volkswagen, Ford and other automakers say they take supply-chain risks seriously, while Tesla and several mining and processing companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Nickel mines linked to the battery supply chains of major Western carmakers, including Volkswagen, Ford and Tesla, are associated with widespread deforestation in Indonesia's Sulawesi island, according to an investigation by The Guardian and European media partners.

The investigation traced nickel ore from the Cahaya and Hengjaya mines through processing facilities in Indonesia and China to battery manufacturers supplying automotive companies in Europe and the United States. Satellite analysis found extensive rainforest loss in areas inhabited by the indigenous Tolaki people.

The mines are located in nickel-rich woodlands in Sulawesi, which holds some of the world's largest deposits of the metal. Nickel is widely used in electric vehicle battery cathodes because it helps increase energy density and driving range.

Wadimula, a Tolaki elder living near the 21,000-hectare Cahaya mining concession, said the destruction of the forest threatened the community's way of life.

“We used to ask the forest for protection in return for our offerings,” she told The Guardian. “Destroying it means destroying our own life.”

The report traced ore from the two concessions to a nickel processing facility in Morowali, operated by a local subsidiary of Chinese company Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt. There, limonite ore is processed into mixed hydroxide precipitate, a key raw material for battery cathodes.

Shipments of the processed material from Morowali to China were valued at $606 million in 2024 and $470 million in 2025, according to the investigation. The material was transported to Huayou cathode manufacturing facilities in Quzhou and Yulin.

Corporate disclosures and trade data linked Huayou's supply chains to battery manufacturers, including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), and subsequently to major carmakers. However, the investigation said public records did not establish the exact volumes or timing needed to link particular shipments directly to individual vehicle batteries.

The report identified Volkswagen, Volvo, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, BMW, Stellantis and Hyundai among carmakers linked to Huayou cathodes or shipments from CATL. Mercedes-Benz was separately linked to Huayou.