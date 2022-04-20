Instagram says it is removing 'Recent' tab for some users

"For a small group, we are testing more recent and timely content in 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs in hashtags, and removing the 'Recent' tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what is current," the company wrote on the micro-blogging site.



Currently, when users select a hashtag, they are taken to a page where they can parse through the content that has been posted using that hashtag via three categories -- Top, Recent and Reels.



With this change, some users will now only see the 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs on hashtag pages, the report said.