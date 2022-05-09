Int'l community slams new Taliban rules over women's face covering

Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, said the "Taliban continue to adopt policies oppressing women and girls as a substitute for addressing the economic crisis and need for inclusive government".



The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expressed concerns and said it will immediately request meetings with Taliban officials to seek clarification on the status of the decision.



"This decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls, that had been provided to the international community by Taliban representatives during discussions and negotiations over the past decade.



"These assurances were repeated following the Taliban takeover in August 2021, that women would be afforded their rights, whether in work, education, or society at large," the Mission added.



Jasper Wieck, special envoy of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan, said that "all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights".



Also condemning the new rules, Hugo Shorter, Charge d'Affaires a.i., UK Mission to Afghanistan, said the "Afghan society and economy cannot thrive while half the population is excluded".