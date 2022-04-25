Taliban separates weekday classes for male, female varsity students

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have separated weekday classes for male and female students of the Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University in a bid to further end co-education, a media report said.



Based on a new timetable issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, three days of the week have been allocated for female students during which no boy will be attend classes, while the remaining three days will be given to boys without the presence of girls, Khaama News reported.