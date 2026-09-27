Iran awaits US response on Hormuz plan as Trump rejects roadmap

Iran awaits Washington’s formal response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, despite Trump rejecting the plan

Pezeshkian says Tehran no longer trusts US talks, citing repeated attacks and sanctions, but remains open to a negotiated solution

Saudi Arabia backs de-escalation and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea, while calling for stability in Yemen

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is still awaiting a formal US response through mediators to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, despite US President Donald Trump saying he has rejected the plan, the Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi says Iran has conveyed its conditions through mediators and will decide its next steps once Washington’s final position is communicated. Tehran’s proposal links the reopening of the strategic waterway to a halt in hostilities, an end to the US naval blockade, sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets, with nuclear talks to resume thereafter.