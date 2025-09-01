Iran-backed Houthis raid UN offices in Yemen, detain at least 11 employees

Iran-backed Houthis stormed United Nations (UN) offices in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, detaining at least 11 staff members and seizing property, UN officials said on Sunday, 31 August,.

The raids targeted the offices of the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and UNICEF, where staff were interrogated before several were taken into custody.

UN secretary-general António Guterres condemned the detentions, the forced entry into UN premises, and the seizure of property, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the personnel. UNICEF and WFP said they were conducting a head count of their staff across Houthi-controlled areas.

"The continued arbitrary detention of all such persons is intolerable," Guterres said.

"The United Nations will continue to work tirelessly to secure the safe and immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals. The United Nations and its partners will continue to support the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace," the UN chief said.