Iran confirms death of head of Revolutionary Guard's missile programme in Israeli strike

Iran has confirmed that Israel killed General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile programme. Iranian state television made the acknowledgment on Friday afternoon.

A short time earlier, Israel had said it killed Hajizadeh, a major commander within the Guard, overseeing its ballistic missile arsenal.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump again urged Iran to reach a deal with Washington on its nuclear programme, warning that Israel's attacks “will only get worse”.

In his first public comments since the Friday attacks, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that “there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end”.

In a related development, oil surged, stocks fell and investors sought safety in the US dollar and government bonds on Friday after Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military targets in an attack that raised the risk of all-out war between the two nations.