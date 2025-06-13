We are not involved: US distances itself from Israel’s attack on Iran

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Friday, 13 June, called Israel's attack on Iran a ‘unilateral action’, asserting that the US had no involvement.

The statement came after Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” said Rubio.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State issued a security alert to US citizens in Israel amid the rising tensions.

“Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We remind US citizens in Israel and the broader region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the US Department of State posted on X.