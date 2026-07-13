Iran defends US base strikes as ‘self-defence’ amid Gulf tensions

Iran has pushed back against the United Nations’ warnings over rising military tensions in the Gulf, defending its recent strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait as a lawful act of self-defence rather than an act of aggression.

The Iranian government accused the United States of using the territories of regional allies as launch points for attacks against Iran, urging the United Nations to call on those countries to stop providing such support and to hold those responsible for violations of international law accountable.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran rejects the description of the current crisis as a “military confrontation,” arguing that the escalation began with what he called “a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression” by the United States and Israel on February 28.

In a post on X, Baqaei said, “This is not a ‘military confrontation’. It is the continuation of a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression initiated on 28 February by the United States and Israel.”

Defending Iran’s military response, he added, “Iran does not ‘attack’. Iran’s strikes on US military bases and assets stationed in the southern Persian Gulf constitute a legitimate and lawful exercise of its inherent right to self-defence under international law.”