Oil jumps over 3 per cent as fresh US-Iran strikes raise Hormuz supply fears

Global oil prices surged by more than 3 per cent on Monday after the United States and Iran exchanged fresh military strikes, reigniting concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3.4 per cent to $73.87 a barrel by early evening in New York, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed 3.5 per cent to $78.67 a barrel. Brent briefly traded close to $79 a barrel, around 9 per cent above its level before the conflict escalated.

The gains came after the US launched another round of strikes against Iranian positions, saying the operation was aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten civilian shipping and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had carried out further attacks to degrade Iran's military capabilities in the strategic waterway.

"The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

According to US media reports, the latest assault marked the third wave of American strikes within 24 hours. Earlier operations reportedly targeted Iranian missile batteries, air defence systems, radar installations, fast attack boats and weapons storage facilities located around the strait.