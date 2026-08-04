Iran denies negotiations as Trump warns of ‘last chance’

Fresh uncertainty has clouded efforts to end the five-month conflict between Iran and Israel after US President Donald Trump claimed that negotiations with Tehran were under way, describing them as Iran's "last chance" to secure a peace deal. Tehran, however, swiftly dismissed the assertion, insisting that no direct talks are taking place with Washington, the Al Jazeera reported.

Iran maintained that its only diplomatic engagement is through Oman, with discussions centred on the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors. The contradictory claims underscore the deep mistrust that continues to define relations between Washington and Tehran, even as regional and international pressure mounts for a breakthrough.

Trump offered no details of the purported negotiations but warned that the window for diplomacy was rapidly closing, portraying the alleged talks as Tehran's final opportunity to halt months of hostilities.