Iran denies negotiations as Trump warns of ‘last chance’
Iran says its only diplomatic engagement is through Oman, with discussions centred on strategically vital Strait of Hormuz
Fresh uncertainty has clouded efforts to end the five-month conflict between Iran and Israel after US President Donald Trump claimed that negotiations with Tehran were under way, describing them as Iran's "last chance" to secure a peace deal. Tehran, however, swiftly dismissed the assertion, insisting that no direct talks are taking place with Washington, the Al Jazeera reported.
Iran maintained that its only diplomatic engagement is through Oman, with discussions centred on the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors. The contradictory claims underscore the deep mistrust that continues to define relations between Washington and Tehran, even as regional and international pressure mounts for a breakthrough.
Trump offered no details of the purported negotiations but warned that the window for diplomacy was rapidly closing, portraying the alleged talks as Tehran's final opportunity to halt months of hostilities.
Iranian officials, however, rejected the claim outright, reiterating that there are no direct negotiations with the United States. Instead, they said Muscat remains the conduit for communication on maritime security and de-escalation in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.
The diplomatic confusion comes as Washington attempts to advance a broader peace framework for the region. Trump's Board of Peace has reportedly insisted that Hamas must completely disarm before Israel withdraws from Gaza, a condition that follows Israeli objections to earlier proposals and adds another layer of complexity to already fragile negotiations.
With conflicting narratives emerging from Washington and Tehran, prospects for a comprehensive settlement remain uncertain. While the US projects optimism about a possible diplomatic opening, Iran's categorical denial suggests that any meaningful engagement, if it exists at all, remains indirect and mediated through regional intermediaries rather than face-to-face negotiations.