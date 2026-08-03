Iran pushes US to honour peace MoU as Trump signals talks may resume

As US President Donald Trump declared that a fresh agreement with Iran was within reach and said negotiations would resume on Monday, Tehran responded with a message of cautious resolve, insisting that Washington must first demonstrate its commitment to the peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran's priority was to ensure that the United States honoured the commitments it had already made. In a post on X, he said there was broad consensus within Iran's Supreme National Security Council that the MoU should serve as the cornerstone of the country's future foreign policy.

"We must strive to compel the enemy to adhere to what it has signed. The security of the country, the region and our allies will improve with this MoU," Pezeshkian said, portraying the agreement as both a diplomatic framework and a pathway to greater regional stability.