Iran warns US against ‘adventurous’ moves as tensions simmer across region

Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, cautioning Washington against any "adventurous" actions and declaring that those responsible would face the consequences, as tensions between the two nations remain dangerously high.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi delivered the warning during a series of phone conversations with Pakistan’s chief of army staff Asim Munir, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Araghchi told his counterparts that Tehran remained fully prepared to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, insisting that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response.

In his conversation with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Araghchi warned that any hostile action by the United States or Israel — as well as support from regional countries — would trigger a firm and proportionate reaction from Iran’s armed forces.