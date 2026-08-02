Iran warns US against ‘adventurous’ moves as tensions simmer across region
Seyed Abbas Araghchi warns Tehran will defend its sovereignty and respond decisively to any aggression
Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, cautioning Washington against any "adventurous" actions and declaring that those responsible would face the consequences, as tensions between the two nations remain dangerously high.
Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi delivered the warning during a series of phone conversations with Pakistan’s chief of army staff Asim Munir, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.
Araghchi told his counterparts that Tehran remained fully prepared to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, insisting that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response.
In his conversation with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Araghchi warned that any hostile action by the United States or Israel — as well as support from regional countries — would trigger a firm and proportionate reaction from Iran’s armed forces.
The warning came as Iran accused Washington of breaching a June peace understanding, pointing to continued US strikes on Iranian targets, restrictions on Iranian ports and shipping, and intensified economic pressure. Iran’s foreign ministry vowed to resist what it called "unlawful aggression" and pledged to defend the country’s independence and national dignity.
The latest statements follow a renewed exchange of airstrikes between Washington and Tehran after a brief pause in hostilities. Before the lull, the United States had carried out multiple waves of strikes on Iranian positions, saying the operations were aimed at weakening Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
Araghchi has also warned Britain against any military cooperation with the United States in potential operations against Iran. During a call with British foreign secretary Ed Miliband, he said any assistance to what Tehran considers "aggressors" — even under existing defence arrangements — would be unacceptable.
With diplomatic channels still open but military threats echoing across the region, the confrontation between Iran and its Western adversaries remains poised on a fragile edge, where a single miscalculation could deepen the crisis.
With IANS inputs