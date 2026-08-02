Iran gets last-minute reprieve as Trump pauses strikes

Iran found itself at the centre of another dramatic turn in its standoff with the United States after President Donald Trump claimed he had cancelled a planned wave of military strikes, saying the attacks would remain off the table only if Tehran moved "rapidly" to reach a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the US had been "locked and loaded" for what he described as an overwhelming military assault, coordinated with Israel, but said he chose to halt the operation after appeals from Iran and several West Asian countries to give diplomacy one final chance.

The proposed agreement, according to Trump, would require Iran to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most vital energy corridors — and eliminate what he called the country's nuclear threat.

The announcement followed reports that Washington and Israel had been preparing one of their most punishing bombing campaigns yet, with energy infrastructure across Iran reportedly among the primary targets. According to CBS News, the plans were discussed during Trump's cabinet meeting on Friday, where he was overheard warning that Iran would be hit "very hard" until it could no longer endure the pressure.