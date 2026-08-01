Iran warns of ‘flames of war’ amid US strikes on energy infrastructure

Iran on Saturday warned of retaliation if the United States targets its critical energy infrastructure, accusing Washington of pushing the region towards a wider conflict amid media reports of possible US-Israeli strikes on civilian facilities.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's wartime military command, said the US was "moving at an accelerating pace to fan the flames of a full-scale regional war" and urged regional countries to reconsider their cooperation with Washington.

Addressing neighbouring countries, Abdollahi alleged that the US was using their territory, resources and infrastructure to advance its own interests while strengthening Israel's military campaign. He warned that countries acting as a "defensive shield" for the US risked being drawn into the conflict.

The warning followed reports by several US media outlets that Washington and Israel were considering a large-scale operation targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure, including power plants and petrochemical facilities.

The reports, citing unnamed sources, said US President Donald Trump had yet to give final approval for an operation that could last up to two weeks and disrupt electricity supplies in Tehran and other parts of the country.