Trump hails 'very good' meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu as Ukraine, Iran dominate talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described his back-to-back White House meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "very good", as Washington stepped up diplomatic engagement on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump, who hosted Zelenskyy and Netanyahu separately at the White House, gave few details of the discussions but struck an upbeat tone in social media posts after the meetings.

"Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed," Trump wrote after meeting Netanyahu.

He later posted that his meeting with Zelenskyy "went very well".

The meetings came as Ukraine pressed the United States for additional military support to strengthen its air defences, while Netanyahu sought to stabilise ties with Trump amid differences over Iran and regional security.

Zelenskyy seeks air defence cooperation

Following his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed arrangements that would allow Ukraine to manufacture interceptors for Patriot air defence systems under licence.

"We also spoke about diplomacy – it's important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated," Zelenskyy said in a statement, adding that officials from both countries would continue discussions.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed gratitude for continued US support and paid tribute to late US Senator Lindsey Graham, describing him as "a true friend of Ukraine".