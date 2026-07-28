Zelenskyy to meet Trump as Ukraine conflict intersects with Iran tensions
US Senate set to vote on Russia sanctions as Kyiv backs tougher measures and fighting continues on the battlefield
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, as the United States prepares to consider fresh sanctions on Russia amid growing overlap between the wars involving Ukraine and Iran.
Zelenskyy is also scheduled to attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham and later meet members of the US Senate, according to Reuters, citing Senate aides.
The meeting comes as the Senate is expected to vote on a long-pending sanctions bill against Russia. The legislation, championed by the late Graham, proposes imposing 100% tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.
Trump has also sought to include sanctions targeting Iran in the same legislation. Zelenskyy has publicly supported the proposal, calling it a "great idea" in remarks to conservative commentator Laura Loomer last week.
Ukraine-Iran tensions deepen
The diplomatic engagements follow a sharp escalation between Ukraine and Iran after Kyiv struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea on Saturday.
Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, said the vessel was carrying drones and military components from Iran to Russia. Iran has condemned the attack and vowed retaliation.
The incident has added a new dimension to the conflict, linking Ukraine's war with Russia to broader regional tensions involving Iran.
Analysts say the attack could strengthen Ukraine's standing with Washington, given the US administration's adversarial relationship with Tehran. At the same time, Kyiv is expected to remain cautious about being seen as aligning too closely with the US campaign against Iran.
Improving US-Ukraine ties
Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have improved in recent months after a tense White House meeting in February 2025.
Earlier this month, the two countries agreed to jointly produce Patriot air defence interceptors to bolster Ukraine's air defences.
Washington and Kyiv are also moving towards an agreement on joint drone production, reflecting Ukraine's growing expertise in drone warfare and the US interest in expanding its own manufacturing capabilities.
The diplomatic developments come as hostilities continue on the ground.
Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine killed seven people and injured more than 20 on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.
In Russia's Belgorod region, a Ukrainian drone struck a commercial building, killing one person and injuring two, Russian authorities said.
Heavy fighting remains concentrated around the Donetsk region, particularly in the directions of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk.