Zelenskyy to meet Trump as Ukraine conflict intersects with Iran tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, as the United States prepares to consider fresh sanctions on Russia amid growing overlap between the wars involving Ukraine and Iran.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham and later meet members of the US Senate, according to Reuters, citing Senate aides.

The meeting comes as the Senate is expected to vote on a long-pending sanctions bill against Russia. The legislation, championed by the late Graham, proposes imposing 100% tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

Trump has also sought to include sanctions targeting Iran in the same legislation. Zelenskyy has publicly supported the proposal, calling it a "great idea" in remarks to conservative commentator Laura Loomer last week.

Ukraine-Iran tensions deepen

The diplomatic engagements follow a sharp escalation between Ukraine and Iran after Kyiv struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea on Saturday.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, said the vessel was carrying drones and military components from Iran to Russia. Iran has condemned the attack and vowed retaliation.