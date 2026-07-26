Russian strikes kill 2 in Ukraine as Kyiv attacks leave 4 dead in occupied region

Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv early on Sunday, triggering fires and wounding at least three civilians, while attacks elsewhere in Ukraine killed at least two people, officials said. In Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed authorities said a Ukrainian drone strike killed four civilians.

Explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital in the early hours, with falling debris setting a residential tower block near the city centre on fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Debris also ignited fires in buildings, vehicles and parking areas across the city.

Klitschko said three people were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment.

Ukraine had earlier warned of a possible large-scale Russian missile attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence assessments suggested Moscow was preparing missiles for a major strike and indicated it could occur within 48 hours.

Russia's defence ministry said its latest missile attack on Kyiv targeted facilities linked to drone production.

Elsewhere, a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv killed one person and injured at least six others, including two children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian glide bomb killed one man and wounded at least six others, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said. The city, located close to the frontline, has witnessed frequent Russian attacks in recent months.