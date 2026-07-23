Rubio, Lavrov hold Ukraine talks on ASEAN sidelines as US seeks to revive peace push

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Mnila on Thursday, as Washington sought to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, held during the annual gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), focused on the state of US-Russia relations and prospects for ending the Ukraine conflict, according to the US State Department.

A State Department spokesperson said the two leaders discussed "the US-Russia relationship and the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war".

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov reiterated Moscow's opposition to continued Western military assistance to Ukraine, describing further arms supplies as "unacceptable". He also criticised European countries for pursuing what Russia called a strategy aimed at its "strategic defeat".

According to Moscow, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's willingness to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement and its commitment to agreements reached during a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska last year.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, cooperation between NASA and Russia's Roscosmos space agency, and the functioning of diplomatic missions in both countries.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rubio said the United States remained willing to help facilitate negotiations to end the Ukraine war if an opportunity emerged.