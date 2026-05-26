Marco Rubio’s homage to Saint Teresa marks a political move toward GOP’s Catholic constituency

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s brief stop at Kolkata’s Missionaries of Charity headquarters on May 23 during his first visit to India has sparked considerable interest. Known as a Republican frontrunner for the 2028 presidential nomination, Rubio’s choice to visit Kolkata before flying to New Delhi raised questions about the motives behind the detour.

Rubio’s India agenda included key meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Quad foreign ministers, and talks to boost US-India trade to $500 billion within five years. Yet, it was his time in Kolkata—with his Catholic wife Jeanette—paying homage to Mother Teresa, canonised in 2016 as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by Pope Francis, that captured attention. There, he also visited a children’s home, accompanied by US Ambassador Sergio Gor.

Indian and US media have offered two main explanations. One suggests Rubio’s visit to Kolkata underscored a historic diplomatic connection, given the US consulate there dates back to 1792, nearly as old as the nation itself.

The second explanation was more cut-and-dry. It held Rubio’s Missionaries of Charity visit was to tacitly advocate Government of India to let the organisation off the hook in its trouble with FCRA account. In December 2021, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) had declined to renew the FCRA license, citing "adverse inputs" and "audit/accounting irregularities." Without a valid FCRA license, the charity could no longer legally process or use any foreign funds.

But there may be a third, more compelling, reason why Rubio added four hours to his flight time to reach New Delhi via Kolkata. And it concerns America’s domestic politics. The Secretary of State may be checking the right box to emerge as a Republican Party favourite before the 2028 presidential elections. The picture of him paying homage before a Catholic Saint’s tomb, which appeared as the lead picture on US State Department’s website on 23-24 May, lends credence to this argument.

Several political factors favour Rubio. The increasing sway of conservative MAGA Catholic intellectuals within the GOP is reshaping US politics as the party prepares for midterms in 2026 and the 2028 presidential election. NBC News exit polls in 2024 showed an unprecedented majority of Catholic voters backed Donald Trump, a departure from their traditional Democratic preference.

While Vice President J.D. Vance—a fellow Catholic—is also a contender, Rubio’s media image is more favorable. Unlike Vance, who is closely associated with Trump’s legacy, Rubio has maintained some distance, sources say, broadening his appeal among GOP voters seeking a less Trump-linked candidate.

Rubio enjoys rising popularity among young men and faith-reconnecting professionals in places like Silicon Valley. Notably, six of the current nine US Supreme Court justices are Roman Catholic, highlighting the faith’s growing influence in American public life.

Though Evangelical factions remain a hurdle within the GOP, if Trump’s approval rating remains low by 2028, the Republican Party may choose a different face—much like they did with John McCain in 2008. Rubio’s Kolkata visit and his homage to Saint Teresa of Calcutta may be just the symbolic gesture to energise the Catholic electorate and boost his presidential ambitions.

(Sourabh Sen is a Kolkata-based independent writer and commentator on politics, human rights and foreign affairs)