As Rubio announces India's $500 bn trade commitment, Cong targets Modi

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that India had committed to purchasing USD 500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years, asking why major developments relating to India’s foreign policy and trade commitments were increasingly being announced from Washington rather than New Delhi.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the “compromised Prime Minister” was “going the extra mile to appease and please his good friend” and questioned why the Modi government had not withdrawn what he described as an “anti-people” and “dangerous” India-US trade agreement.

In a series of questions directed at the prime minister, Ramesh also asked why the government had allegedly agreed to record imports from the US when Modi himself had urged Indians to cut fuel consumption and overseas travel to conserve foreign exchange.

He further questioned whether a sharp rise in imports from the US could worsen pressure on the rupee, which he noted had depreciated by 12 per cent against the dollar over the past year.

“At 5:37 PM IST on May 10, 2025, it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who first announced the ceasefire that brought Operation Sindoor to an unexpected halt,” Ramesh said in a post on X, referring to earlier criticism by the Congress over foreign policy communication.

He also claimed that Rubio had been the first to announce the Venezuelan president’s proposed visit to India earlier this month, before either New Delhi or Caracas had officially confirmed it.

“Today, Mr Rubio has once again shocked the country” by claiming that the Modi government had committed to purchasing USD 500 billion in US goods over the next five years, focused on energy, technology and agriculture, Ramesh said.