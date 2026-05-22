Congress questions Rubio’s ‘announcements’ on India’s foreign policy

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over what it described as repeated instances of US secretary of state Marco Rubio making announcements related to India’s foreign policy before New Delhi itself.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the Narendra Modi government was allowing Washington to shape the narrative on sensitive diplomatic and strategic matters.

In a post on X, Ramesh pointed to Rubio’s recent remarks in Miami, where the US official announced that the Venezuelan president would visit India next week and that he himself would travel to India for the Quad meeting.

“At 5.37 pm on 10 May 2025, the US secretary of state Marco Rubio was the first to announce the halt to Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh said, referring to the India-Pakistan military escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack.