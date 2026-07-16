Protests erupt across Ukraine over Zelenskyy's dismissal of defence minister

Protests broke out in several Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, triggering criticism from sections of the military, civil society and political commentators.

Hundreds of mostly young demonstrators gathered in central Kyiv carrying placards reading "Hands off Fedorov", "Stop sabotaging victory!" and chanting "Shame!" Similar protests were reported in several other cities.

Zelenskyy has not publicly explained his decision to remove the 35-year-old minister, who was appointed in January and was widely credited with modernising the defence ministry, expanding drone warfare capabilities, digitising military operations and pursuing anti-corruption reforms.

Ukraine's parliament was expected to vote on the appointment of Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as the new defence minister as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle that also saw Serhiy Koretsky approved as prime minister following Yuliia Svyrydenko's resignation.

Fedorov cites differences with military chief

At a press conference on Thursday, Fedorov said he had recommended replacing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, but Zelenskyy rejected the proposal.