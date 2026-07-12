Zelenskyy proposes replacing Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko in major Cabinet reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as part of a wider Cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening the country's wartime administration and accelerating defence production and reconstruction.

Naftogaz chief executive Serhii Koretskyi is being considered for the prime minister's post, while former prime minister Denys Shmyhal is also among the contenders, according to media reports. No final decision has been announced.

Zelenskyy said he had offered Svyrydenko a new role focused on managing relations with one of Ukraine's key international partners, without identifying the country.

“I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine's team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian president said the proposed government changes would require parliamentary approval.

“I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine,” he said.

The reshuffle is the latest effort by Zelenskyy to recalibrate his administration as Ukraine continues its war with Russia while seeking sustained military, financial and diplomatic support from Western allies.

Ukraine's UNN news agency reported that Zelenskyy had formally announced plans to update the Cabinet of Ministers and proposed that Svyrydenko take charge of “a new significant direction” in relations with a key international partner.

Zelenskyy discussed the proposed overhaul with Svyrydenko and described it as part of a broader strategy to improve the functioning of the government during the war, according to the Kyiv Post.