Ukraine slams Polish president's move to strip Zelenskyy of top honour

Ukrainian officials have criticised Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland's highest state honour, saying the move benefits Moscow by creating friction between Kyiv and its allies.

Nawrocki announced on Friday that he would revoke Zelenskyy's Order of the White Eagle over the Ukrainian leader's decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a wartime nationalist organisation accused in Poland of massacring Polish civilians during World War II.

Former Polish President Andrzej Duda had awarded the honour to Zelenskyy in 2023 in recognition of his services to security, resilience and the defence of human rights.

Zelenskyy issued a decree on 26 May naming a unit of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces after the UPA, which operated during the 1940s and 1950s and remains a deeply divisive historical symbol in Poland.

“For the majority of Polish society, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army remains above all a formation responsible for cruel crimes against the citizens of the Polish Republic during World War II,” Nawrocki said in a social media address.

He, however, stressed that the decision would not reduce Poland's support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

The move triggered a strong reaction in Kyiv.