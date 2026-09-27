Iran denies plans for military retaliation over recent air restrictions

Iran denies plans for military retaliation over aviation restrictions, while warning of possible non-military measures against airports if needed

US sanctions target Iranian airlines, with treasury secretary Scott Bessent warning countries and companies providing aviation services of secondary sanctions

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal, as talks over the Strait of Hormuz and the wider US-Iran conflict remain stalled

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) denies that Tehran plans military retaliation against countries over recent restrictions on Iranian aviation, saying negotiations are underway to remove what it calls “illegal” measures.

The statement follows remarks by SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei that were interpreted as warning of retaliation against countries that comply with the restrictions. The council says those remarks have been misinterpreted and stresses that Iran has several non-military options that could be used against certain airports if necessary, while expressing hope such measures will not be required.

The dispute follows new US sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would be shut down internationally and warned that companies providing them with services such as fuel, landing facilities or ticketing could face secondary sanctions.