Iran denies plans for military retaliation over recent air restrictions
Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal, as talks over Strait of Hormuz and wider US-Iran conflict remain stalled
Iran denies plans for military retaliation over aviation restrictions, while warning of possible non-military measures against airports if needed
US sanctions target Iranian airlines, with treasury secretary Scott Bessent warning countries and companies providing aviation services of secondary sanctions
Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal, as talks over the Strait of Hormuz and the wider US-Iran conflict remain stalled
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) denies that Tehran plans military retaliation against countries over recent restrictions on Iranian aviation, saying negotiations are underway to remove what it calls “illegal” measures.
The statement follows remarks by SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei that were interpreted as warning of retaliation against countries that comply with the restrictions. The council says those remarks have been misinterpreted and stresses that Iran has several non-military options that could be used against certain airports if necessary, while expressing hope such measures will not be required.
The dispute follows new US sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would be shut down internationally and warned that companies providing them with services such as fuel, landing facilities or ticketing could face secondary sanctions.
Rezaei had earlier urged Iran’s neighbours not to cooperate with the US restrictions, warning that preventing Iranian aircraft from using regional airports could affect flights from those countries as well.
The aviation dispute comes amid stalled efforts to end the wider US-Iran conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a central point in the negotiations. Iran has proposed reopening the strategic waterway within seven days in return for a reduction in US military pressure and the lifting of its blockade on Iranian ports.
Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects US bombing of Iran to resume after the November midterm elections, citing US officials. Reuters says it could not independently verify the report.
Under the reported proposal, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear negotiations in exchange for Washington lifting its blockade and providing other concessions. Trump has publicly rejected the proposal, while reports say he remains sceptical that Tehran would meet US demands over its nuclear programme.
The developments leave diplomacy over the Strait of Hormuz and the broader conflict at a critical stage, with Tehran continuing to pursue negotiations while Washington maintains pressure on Iran.
With IANS inputs