Iran denies role in Kuwait drone attack, offers joint investigation
Kuwait blames Iran for the attack, while an Iranian military spokesperson denies allegations
Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied Iran's involvement in the Kuwait drone attack that killed two Italian nationals and offered a joint investigation with Kuwait and Italy
Araghchi expressed condolences, while reiterating that the drone was neither launched by Iranian forces nor originated from Iran
Kuwait blamed Iran for the attack, which also injured two people, while Iran's military spokesperson rejected the allegations
Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has denied Tehran's involvement in a drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals, expressing readiness to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy in a joint investigation.
Araghchi made the remarks during separate phone conversations with Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani.
During the calls, Araghchi maintained that Iran had no role whatsoever in the incident and offered to work with both countries to investigate the attack, establish its origin and identify those responsible, Xinhua news agency reported.
He also expressed regret over the casualties and damage caused by the attack, extending condolences to his Kuwaiti counterpart. In his conversation with Tajani, Araghchi conveyed his condolences to the Italian government and people over the deaths of the two Italian nationals.
According to Italian news agency ANSA, Tajani said Araghchi had assured him that the drone was neither launched by Iranian armed forces nor originated from Iran.
However, Kuwaiti military spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan had earlier attributed the attack to Iran. In a statement posted on X, he said Kuwaiti forces had detected and engaged several hostile drones in the country's airspace.
Al-Atwan said debris from the attack on a facility killed two Italian nationals, injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani citizen, and caused material damage.
Separately, senior Iranian armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi also rejected Kuwait's allegations, stating that Iranian forces had not carried out any military or offensive operations in the region, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
With IANS inputs