During the calls, Araghchi maintained that Iran had no role whatsoever in the incident and offered to work with both countries to investigate the attack, establish its origin and identify those responsible, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also expressed regret over the casualties and damage caused by the attack, extending condolences to his Kuwaiti counterpart. In his conversation with Tajani, Araghchi conveyed his condolences to the Italian government and people over the deaths of the two Italian nationals.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Tajani said Araghchi had assured him that the drone was neither launched by Iranian armed forces nor originated from Iran.

However, Kuwaiti military spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan had earlier attributed the attack to Iran. In a statement posted on X, he said Kuwaiti forces had detected and engaged several hostile drones in the country's airspace.

Al-Atwan said debris from the attack on a facility killed two Italian nationals, injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani citizen, and caused material damage.

Separately, senior Iranian armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi also rejected Kuwait's allegations, stating that Iranian forces had not carried out any military or offensive operations in the region, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

With IANS inputs