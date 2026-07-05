Iran draws a red line in Hormuz, warns West against ‘military show’

Iran has issued a sharp warning to Western powers against any military deployment in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, declaring that the narrow waterway is "not a theater for transregional powers' military display" and insisting that safeguarding its security rests solely with Tehran and Muscat.

Escalating its rhetoric amid growing geopolitical tensions, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the Islamic Republic would not tolerate foreign military manoeuvres in one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

"Iran, as the responsible authority and guarantor of security in the strait, warns against any military movement in the sensitive waterway," Gharibabadi wrote on social media platform X.

He rejected a joint statement issued on Friday by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who described the Strait of Hormuz as a "vital artery" for the global economy and called for ensuring the uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping.

The British and French leaders said Oman had agreed to work with both countries to ensure that "its sovereign territorial waters are safe for navigation". They further stated that Britain and France stand ready to deploy the broader Multinational Military Mission to uphold freedom of navigation through the strategic chokepoint.