Iran on high alert as week-long funeral ceremonies commence in Tehran

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's third Supreme Leader and son of the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was conspicuous by his absence in public as Iran commenced week-long funeral ceremonies for the late leader on Friday, 3 July. He was reportedly advised to stay away because of security concerns.

Iranian armed forces have been placed on high alert following reports in the New York Times that Israel planned to assassinate Iranian negotiators flying back from Geneva. Statements by Israeli leaders, including Israel Katz, that Mojtaba Khamenei was "under a death sentence" also heightened security threats. Iran suspects another attack soon after US vice-president J.D. Vance admitted in an interview that the ceasefire with Iran was meant to be a breather for the US and its allies to stockpile oil and arms.

Iran also claimed on Friday that the United States had pressured countries not to attend the funeral ceremonies in Tehran. Quoting Iranian officials, Tasnim news agency claimed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a classified directive on 26 June instructing US embassies worldwide to tell governments that participation would be considered an "unfriendly" act. The news agency added that at least 13 countries declined to attend due to US pressure, including three eastern European countries, five African countries, two Gulf Arab nations and two major east Asian countries.