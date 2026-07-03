Iran warns of ‘decisive, swift’ response to any US interference in Hormuz

Iran has issued a stark warning to the United States, declaring that any attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a "swift and decisive" response from its armed forces, further raising tensions in one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

In a statement carried by Iranian media on Thursday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's main military command, asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is "not the aggressive US playground" but falls under Iran's "undisputed sovereignty", describing the security and stability of the waterway as a red line for the country's military.

The headquarters said all oil tankers and commercial vessels transiting the strait must strictly adhere to navigation routes designated by Iranian authorities. It warned that any vessel ignoring Iran's maritime protocols or attempting to use unauthorised routes would face an "immediate and decisive" military response, putting its safety at risk.

Iran also said it viewed any US attempt to influence security arrangements or disrupt navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as a direct threat to its national security.