Iran eyes Strait of Hormuz breakthrough as diplomatic winds shift

Iran has struck an optimistic note over efforts to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, signalling that negotiations with Oman are making steady progress and raising hopes that diplomacy may finally ease tensions surrounding one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

Positioning itself at the heart of the regional dialogue, Tehran said discussions with Muscat have advanced positively, with both sides working to chart a framework that safeguards navigation while respecting the sovereignty and security concerns of the two Gulf nations.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks are centred on establishing safe return routes for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies passes.

"These negotiations are being pursued as a dialogue between the two coastal countries of the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on determining safe return routes for ships; a route that, while ensuring sovereign rights, also takes into account national security considerations of Iran and Oman," Baqaei said, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

Describing the discussions as constructive, Baqaei said the negotiations have yielded positive results at both the technical and political levels. He added that Iran, in coordination with Oman, is working to establish the mechanisms needed for future arrangements to manage maritime traffic through the strategically vital passage. The final outcome, he said, will be announced once the talks conclude.