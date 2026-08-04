Cargo ship struck in Strait of Hormuz as US, Iran differ over talks
Vessel damaged near Oman's coast amid continuing tensions; Washington says talks with Tehran are resuming, Iran denies direct negotiations
A cargo ship was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, British maritime authorities said on Tuesday, as the United States and Iran offered conflicting accounts about whether they had resumed talks over the ongoing conflict.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said the vessel reported being hit around 2 am local time while sailing about 37 km northeast of Al Khasab in Oman, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
The agency did not identify the ship, its flag or cargo. British maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel sustained damage but did not provide further details.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas once passed before the conflict, has been severely disrupted since the outbreak of the war in February. Iran has targeted commercial shipping in the waterway, while the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports in the region.
The latest incident came as US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were resuming talks aimed at ending the war.
Iran, however, denied holding direct negotiations with the US, insisting that its discussions were only with Oman and were limited to issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
The contrasting statements underscored the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching a drone towards Najran Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said the drone struck a "sensitive target" at the airport in retaliation for what he described as repeated Saudi violations of Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah provinces. He did not provide evidence to support the claim, and there was no immediate response from Saudi authorities.
The Houthis recently announced a blockade on Saudi-linked shipping transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait leading to the Red Sea, further widening regional maritime tensions.
The group, which seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, fought a years-long war against a Saudi-led coalition before a truce largely halted major fighting in 2022.
The latest developments come amid continuing instability across the Middle East, with maritime security and regional shipping routes increasingly affected by the conflict.