Cargo ship struck in Strait of Hormuz as US, Iran differ over talks

A cargo ship was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, British maritime authorities said on Tuesday, as the United States and Iran offered conflicting accounts about whether they had resumed talks over the ongoing conflict.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said the vessel reported being hit around 2 am local time while sailing about 37 km northeast of Al Khasab in Oman, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The agency did not identify the ship, its flag or cargo. British maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel sustained damage but did not provide further details.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas once passed before the conflict, has been severely disrupted since the outbreak of the war in February. Iran has targeted commercial shipping in the waterway, while the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports in the region.

The latest incident came as US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were resuming talks aimed at ending the war.