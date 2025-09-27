Iran faces renewed UN sanctions as inflation soars, fear of war grips public

As Iran’s struggling economy braces for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme, it is ordinary citizens who increasingly find themselves unable to afford basic food — and uncertain about what lies ahead.

The Iranian rial has hit an all-time low, pushing food prices ever higher and making daily survival more difficult. Essential items such as meat, rice, and other dietary staples have become unaffordable for many.

At the same time, concerns are growing about the potential for renewed conflict involving Iran, Israel, and possibly the United States. Missile sites targeted during the 12-day war in June are reportedly being reconstructed.

Human rights activists are also warning of a growing crackdown within the Islamic Republic, where authorities have already executed more people this year than at any time in the last three decades.

Sina, a father of a 12-year-old, spoke under condition of anonymity due to safety concerns. He described the current period as worse than the hardships of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and the sanctions that followed.

“For as long as I can remember, we've been struggling with economic hardship, and every year it's worse than the last,” Sina told The Associated Press. “For my generation, it's always either too late or too early — our dreams are slipping away.”

UN sanctions set to snapback

At 0000 GMT on Sunday (5.30 am Monday IST), unless a last-minute diplomatic solution is found, UN sanctions on Iran will be reinstated through a mechanism known as “snapback”, part of the 2015 nuclear agreement.