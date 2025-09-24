Iran rebuilding missile sites after Israeli strikes but key equipment still missing

Satellite images show Iran is swiftly repairing missile facilities damaged during the 12-day war with Israel in June — which also saw US stealth bombers drop massive bunker buster bombs on the facilities — though key machinery needed to produce solid fuel for ballistic missiles remains absent. Experts say Iran’s ability to resume full missile production depends on acquiring these specialised planetary mixers.

Planetary mixers are essential machines used to blend solid rocket fuel ingredients uniformly. They feature blades that rotate around a central point, ensuring better mixing than conventional equipment. Analysts suggest China remains the most likely supplier, as it has provided Iran with missile fuel components in the past.

Reconstructing missile infrastructure is high priority for Tehran, especially after the conflict weakened its air defence systems. Iran views its missile arsenal as a vital deterrent and excludes it from any nuclear negotiations with the West.

Sam Lair, a researcher at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies has been quoted in media as saying: "If they’re able to reacquire some key things like planetary mixers, then that infrastructure is still there and ready to get rolling again."

Iran’s UN mission did not respond to questions about the rebuilding efforts or equipment procurement.

Solid-fuel missiles can be launched quickly compared to liquid-fuel types that require fuel loading just before launch, making them more tactically valuable. During the recent conflict, Iran launched 574 ballistic missiles at Israel, according to the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). An earlier exchange saw 330 more missiles fired.