Israel's attack on Iran was years in the making. How did they get here?

Israel's massive strike on Iran on Friday morning came after decades of hostilities between the bitter enemies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long identified Iran as its greatest threat, citing the country's nuclear programme, its hostile rhetoric and support for anti-Israel proxy groups across the region. Iran meanwhile has pointed to Israel's repeated assassination and sabotage attacks targeting it, as well as its devastating war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, for its enmity.

While the two countries have long appeared to be on a collision course, a series of recent developments, including Israeli blows against Iran and its allies and the re-election of President Donald Trump, helped lay the groundwork for Friday's attack.

Here's a closer look:

Why are Israel and Iran enemies?

Following Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country's leadership immediately identified the US and Israel as its main enemies. This was connected in large part to American and Israeli ties to Iran's last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who fled Iran while fatally ill ahead of the revolution and despised by Iran's new leaders.

Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons. Iran insists it has maintained its nuclear programme for peaceful purposes only, but the head of the UN atomic watchdog agency has warned that Tehran has enough uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels to make “several” nuclear bombs if it chose to do so.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Western nations assess Iran had an organised nuclear weapons programme until 2003. Iran insists its programme is peaceful while still enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels. US intelligence agencies have assessed Iran was not pursuing the bomb.