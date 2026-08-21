Iran faces toughest US sanctions as Washington tightens economic noose
China has rejected sanctions and coercion, saying diplomacy — not economic pressure — is the way forward
The United States is preparing to unleash what treasury secretary Scott Bessent has described as the “toughest sanctions in history” against Iran, in an escalating campaign aimed not merely at squeezing Tehran economically but, in Washington’s words, at bringing down the Iranian government. Bessent said the new measures would seek to cut off the financial lifelines sustaining Iran and urged other countries — particularly China, a major buyer of Iranian oil — to join the effort.
The announcement marks a dramatic intensification of Washington’s pressure campaign against Tehran. The proposed sanctions come alongside a revived US naval blockade, creating a pincer-like strategy designed to constrict Iran’s access to trade, energy revenues and international markets.
For Iran, the threat carries consequences far beyond the corridors of government. Years of sanctions have already placed enormous strain on the country’s economy, while the latest measures threaten to deepen the isolation surrounding Tehran at a moment of heightened regional tensions.
Tehran condemns sanctions as “economic terrorism”
Iran has reacted with fury to Washington’s threats, rejecting the sanctions as illegitimate and portraying them as another chapter in a decades-long confrontation with the United States.
Iran’s foreign ministry has described the proposed measures as “illegal and inhumane”, while in a separate statement characterising the latest US sanctions as economic terrorism and an extension of what Tehran says is Washington’s longstanding hostility towards the Iranian people.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has also dismissed the US campaign as a failed strategy, arguing that intensifying economic pressure will not force Tehran into submission. His response underscores the fundamental divide between Washington and Tehran: while the US sees economic isolation as a means of compelling political change, Iran maintains that such pressure will only deepen confrontation and resentment.
China caught between Washington and Tehran
Washington is also seeking to turn the economic campaign into an international effort, placing particular pressure on China.
Bessent has called on Beijing to cooperate with the US campaign, highlighting China’s importance as a major consumer of Iranian oil. The message from Washington is increasingly stark: countries and companies that continue doing business with Tehran could themselves face punitive measures.
Beijing, however, has rejected the premise that greater economic pressure will resolve the dispute. Chinese officials have argued that sanctions and coercion are not an answer to the crisis and have called instead for diplomatic efforts. China’s position could become increasingly consequential as Washington seeks to choke off one of Iran’s most important economic outlets.
Naval blockade adds a dangerous new dimension
The economic offensive is unfolding alongside an increasingly assertive US military effort at sea.
US Central Command says American forces enforcing the revived naval blockade have redirected 67 merchant ships, disabled three and boarded two vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports. The maritime campaign adds a physical barrier to the financial restrictions Washington is seeking to impose on Tehran.
The focus on shipping is especially significant because Iran’s economy remains closely tied to energy exports and maritime trade. Any sustained disruption could reverberate through Iran’s already pressured economy — while simultaneously threatening to push up energy prices and disrupt global trade.
The Strait of Hormuz sits at the heart of this confrontation. Its strategic importance means that any prolonged disruption there could extend the consequences of the US-Iran standoff far beyond the Middle East, affecting energy markets and economies around the world.
Iran faces mounting isolation
For Tehran, the latest US measures represent an attempt to tighten an economic noose that has been closing for years. Washington appears determined to combine financial warfare with maritime pressure, while simultaneously persuading Iran’s remaining commercial partners to distance themselves from the country.
Iran, meanwhile, is refusing to yield publicly. Its government has denounced the campaign as an assault on its sovereignty and rejected the notion that sanctions can resolve the deeper political and security disputes between the two countries.
The confrontation therefore risks becoming more than another chapter in the long-running US-Iran dispute. With Washington threatening unprecedented sanctions, Iran vowing resistance, China rejecting coercive economic pressure and American forces tightening their grip on maritime traffic, the crisis is increasingly taking the shape of a struggle over Iran’s economic survival — and the future of its government.
For Tehran, the central question is no longer simply how to withstand another round of sanctions. It is whether Iran can preserve its remaining economic lifelines as Washington seeks to sever them one by one.
With agency inputs