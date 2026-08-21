Iran faces toughest US sanctions as Washington tightens economic noose

The United States is preparing to unleash what treasury secretary Scott Bessent has described as the “toughest sanctions in history” against Iran, in an escalating campaign aimed not merely at squeezing Tehran economically but, in Washington’s words, at bringing down the Iranian government. Bessent said the new measures would seek to cut off the financial lifelines sustaining Iran and urged other countries — particularly China, a major buyer of Iranian oil — to join the effort.

The announcement marks a dramatic intensification of Washington’s pressure campaign against Tehran. The proposed sanctions come alongside a revived US naval blockade, creating a pincer-like strategy designed to constrict Iran’s access to trade, energy revenues and international markets.

For Iran, the threat carries consequences far beyond the corridors of government. Years of sanctions have already placed enormous strain on the country’s economy, while the latest measures threaten to deepen the isolation surrounding Tehran at a moment of heightened regional tensions.

Tehran condemns sanctions as “economic terrorism”

Iran has reacted with fury to Washington’s threats, rejecting the sanctions as illegitimate and portraying them as another chapter in a decades-long confrontation with the United States.

Iran’s foreign ministry has described the proposed measures as “illegal and inhumane”, while in a separate statement characterising the latest US sanctions as economic terrorism and an extension of what Tehran says is Washington’s longstanding hostility towards the Iranian people.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has also dismissed the US campaign as a failed strategy, arguing that intensifying economic pressure will not force Tehran into submission. His response underscores the fundamental divide between Washington and Tehran: while the US sees economic isolation as a means of compelling political change, Iran maintains that such pressure will only deepen confrontation and resentment.