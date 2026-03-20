Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, build ballistic missiles: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has boldly declared that Iran’s nuclear and missile ambitions have been crippled, asserting that Tehran can no longer enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles.

Speaking at a Thursday evening press conference, Netanyahu painted a picture of a weakened Iran, with its once formidable programmes now reduced to rubble.

“(Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei ordered the renewal of missile and nuclear programs, and to bury them deep underground,” Netanyahu said, his words tinged with the weight of history. “We are acting not only to destroy the remaining missiles — only a few remain — but to dismantle the industries that make such weapons possible.”

Marking the 20th day of Israel’s joint military campaign with the United States, Netanyahu proclaimed in Hebrew: “I can announce to you that Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and no ability to produce ballistic missiles.”