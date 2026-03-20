Iran has no ability to enrich uranium, build ballistic missiles: Netanyahu
Israeli PM paints a picture of a weakened Iran, with its once formidable programmes now reduced to rubble
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has boldly declared that Iran’s nuclear and missile ambitions have been crippled, asserting that Tehran can no longer enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles.
Speaking at a Thursday evening press conference, Netanyahu painted a picture of a weakened Iran, with its once formidable programmes now reduced to rubble.
“(Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei ordered the renewal of missile and nuclear programs, and to bury them deep underground,” Netanyahu said, his words tinged with the weight of history. “We are acting not only to destroy the remaining missiles — only a few remain — but to dismantle the industries that make such weapons possible.”
Marking the 20th day of Israel’s joint military campaign with the United States, Netanyahu proclaimed in Hebrew: “I can announce to you that Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and no ability to produce ballistic missiles.”
He described Iran as “weaker than ever”, while casting Israel as a rising force in the region — “some would say a world power”. Without committing to a definitive end date, Netanyahu emphasised that operations would continue “for as long as necessary” to neutralise what he described as existential threats from the Iranian regime.
Turning to the foreign press in English, Netanyahu dispelled swirling rumours about his own safety with a touch of defiance. “I want to say I am alive, and you are witnesses to that,” he said. “Now that I have debunked this fake news, I want to give you an update: the operation is designed to remove the existential threats from the Iranian regime that has declared war against the US, Israel, and its own people — a regime that shouts death to America, death to Israel, and brings death to its own citizens.”
Netanyahu also rejected claims that Israel had drawn the United States into the conflict, asserting with unmistakable confidence, “Does anyone really think that someone can tell (US President Donald) Trump what to do? Come on. Trump always makes his decisions based on what he thinks is good for America, and, if I may add, also what is good for future generations.”
With PTI inputs
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