Iran warns of ‘zero’ restraint if oil infrastructure attacked again

The message on Thursday, 19 March, the 20th day of the war on Iran, was defiant and stark. “Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure (the retaliatory attacks on the oil fields in GCC countries) employed a ‘fraction’ of our power. The only reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites,” said a statement from Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Even as US President Donald Trump and defence secretary Pete Hegseth continued to threaten Iran with even more severe carpet bombing than before, Iranian leaders responded by mocking them.

Referring to Hegseth saying that Pentagon would require $200 billion more to finish the war on Iran, Araghchi posted this on X: “We are only three weeks into this war of choice, imposed on both Iranians and Americans. This $200b is the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans can thank Benjamin Netanyahu and his lackeys in the US Congress for the trillion-dollar "Israel First tax" that's about to hit US economy.”

Even more sarcastic was this tweet which said, “according to statements by Israeli and American military officials, 320 per cent of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed so far. However, Iran continues to launch missiles at a high rate. Now, the enemy aims to destroy up to 500 per cent of them! A unique achievement for the US military!” from Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.