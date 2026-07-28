Iran holds the line as Trump touts ‘friendly talks’

As the conflict enters another volatile phase, Iran has projected resilience in the face of mounting military and diplomatic pressure, insisting that Washington — not Tehran — is searching for a way out of the five-month war.

Iranian officials maintain that while indirect channels of communication remain open, the United States is struggling to secure an exit that preserves its strategic interests, even as Tehran refuses to negotiate from what it views as a position of coercion.

US President Donald Trump, however, struck an optimistic note, describing contacts with Tehran as "very friendly talks" while making it clear that his administration has little patience for drawn-out diplomacy.