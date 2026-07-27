Iran’s FM says Ukraine’s attack on Iranian ship ‘cannot go unanswered’

A fresh flashpoint has emerged in the already volatile geopolitical landscape, with Iran vowing that an alleged Ukrainian strike on one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea "cannot go unanswered".

The incident has triggered a diplomatic storm, intensified exchanges between Tehran and Moscow, and added another layer of complexity to the widening confrontation involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States and the West.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning following what Tehran described as a pre-dawn attack on an Iranian cargo ship carrying steel from Russia's Astrakhan Port to Anzali Port in Iran's northern Gilan province. According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the strike caused a massive explosion aboard the vessel, killing one sailor and injuring three others while destroying the ship's bridge and leaving it stranded.

In a strongly worded post on X, Araghchi directly blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for authorising what he described as "a blatant violation of the UN Charter" allegedly carried out "at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war". The Iranian minister declared that the attack "cannot go unanswered", saying he had conveyed Tehran's position during separate conversations with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov over the weekend.