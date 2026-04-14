Iran imposes its own blockade amid US Navy’s Hormuz crackdown

“Security in the ports of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will either be for everyone, or for no one,” said IRGC adding, “Vessels affiliated with enemies are not permitted and will not be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Other vessels may continue to transit, provided they comply with the regulations set by Iran’s armed forces. Given the continued threats against Iran’s people and national security, even after the war ends, Iran will decisively implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC statement read.

The US decision to lay a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to put pressure on Iran, however, has added to anxiety and uncertainties about supplies in future. Petroleum prices and prices of petroleum products, in both spots and the futures market, have not gone up to the extent that was feared following the war on Iran and the conflict extending to 40 days before a two-week ceasefire was announced on 8 April. The prices will however start going up again if the blockade continues longer, warned Prof Karen Young of Columbia University in a chat with Fareed Zakaria on CNN.

Worries about the duration of the war and the damage to oil installations, which will take weeks to restart, are now augmented by worried over the blockade. Especially hit are countries with no or low stockpiles of petroleum. While India has some strategic reserve, countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand are already advising schools to hold online classes and reduce use of elevators and air conditioners run by generators. Prices of jet fuel, LNG, LPG for cooking, fertilisers and polymer-based industries besides computer-chip manufacturers will bear the brunt of the escalation and price-rise, she cautioned.