Missile strikes helipad inside US Embassy compound in Baghdad

A missile struck a helipad inside the heavily fortified US Embassy compound in Baghdad on the morning of Saturday, 14 March, Iraqi security officials said, in the latest escalation of attacks against American facilities in the region amid the widening conflict involving Iran.

Two Iraqi security officials confirmed the strike, while footage filmed by the Associated Press showed a column of smoke rising above the sprawling diplomatic complex in the Iraqi capital.

There was no immediate statement from the US Embassy in Baghdad regarding the extent of damage or whether anyone had been injured.

The attack occurred just a day after the embassy renewed its highest security warning for Iraq. On Friday, the mission issued a Level 4 advisory cautioning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously targeted US citizens, infrastructure and interests in the region and “may continue to target them.”

The US Embassy compound in Baghdad — one of the largest diplomatic facilities in the world — sits within the fortified Green Zone and has long been a focal point for attacks by Iran-backed militias. The complex has repeatedly been targeted by rockets and drones in previous years, reflecting the deep tensions between Washington and Tehran and the presence of US forces in Iraq.

Saturday’s strike comes against the backdrop of an intensifying regional war that has already inflicted mounting losses on American forces.

Earlier this week, the US military confirmed that six crew members aboard a KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft were killed when the plane crashed in Iraq during operations linked to the conflict with Iran. The incident pushed the number of confirmed US military deaths in the campaign to at least 13 service members.