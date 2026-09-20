Iran offers terms for US talks as Houthi attacks escalate in Saudi Arabia

Iran has conveyed conditions to the United States for resuming talks aimed at ending the war, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed attacks on “sensitive” sites in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh and oil facilities in Yanbu, as the conflict continues to widen across the region.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Al Jazeera that Tehran had communicated its conditions to Washington through Qatar and was awaiting US President Donald Trump’s response.

Rezaei said Iran’s demands include an end to the war “on all fronts”, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. He also said Tehran wants an end to fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

He warned that Iran was prepared for what he called a “decisive war” if its conditions were rejected, while maintaining that Tehran was working through diplomacy to bring the conflict to an end.

The latest diplomatic initiative comes as fighting has intensified on another front in Yemen.